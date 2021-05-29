ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Up 106.3% in May

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 844,000 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the April 29th total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLLF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $36.13 on Friday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.