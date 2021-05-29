Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.61.

NYSE MDT opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

