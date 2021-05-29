The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,408 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

NYSE PANW opened at $363.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.12 and a 200-day moving average of $343.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

