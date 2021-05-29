The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,399 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEAK stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

