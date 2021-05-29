The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 5,525 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $139,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

ENI stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

