The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,616 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $44,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $117.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $63.63 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

