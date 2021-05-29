IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 154,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextDecade by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NextDecade by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 52,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NextDecade by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

