Comparing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get ThredUp alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and Insight Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Insight Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $20.86, indicating a potential downside of 11.58%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus target price of $90.83, indicating a potential downside of 13.06%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and Insight Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 11.95 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.44 $172.64 million $6.19 16.88

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 2.17% 16.91% 5.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats ThredUp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services. The company also offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. In addition, it sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. Further, the company provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; workplace services, including virtual technical support, remote service desk and automated self-service solutions; and procures, stages, provides, manages, and disposes hardware assets. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.