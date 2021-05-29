Brokerages Set Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT at $12.33

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDLS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $585.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $10,726,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

