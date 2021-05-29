ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) vs. Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) Financial Comparison

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) and Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and Vicon Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADVA Optical Networking $645.30 million 0.95 $23.20 million $0.46 26.54 Vicon Industries $27.73 million N/A -$5.40 million N/A N/A

ADVA Optical Networking has higher revenue and earnings than Vicon Industries.

Profitability

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and Vicon Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVA Optical Networking 6.77% 14.97% 7.61% Vicon Industries N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ADVA Optical Networking has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicon Industries has a beta of 79.55, suggesting that its stock price is 7,855% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ADVA Optical Networking and Vicon Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVA Optical Networking 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vicon Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ADVA Optical Networking beats Vicon Industries on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators. The company also provides network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services; network infrastructure assurance products; timing and synchronization products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical, sync, fiber, and packet director, and ensemble controllers. In addition, it offers professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. ADVA Optical Networking SE was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Vicon Industries

Vicon Industries, Inc. designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. Its product line comprises various video and access control system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, output devices, and door controllers and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices. The company's access control system comprises electronic door controllers and communication panels, which is managed by network access control software. Its products are used by commercial and industrial users comprising office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and retail stores; federal, state, and local governments for national security purposes, agency facilities, prisons, and military installations; and financial institutions that include banks, clearing houses, brokerage firms, and depositories for security purposes. The company's products are also used by transportation departments for highway traffic control, and bridge and tunnel monitoring, as well as airport, subway, bus, and seaport security and surveillance; gaming casinos; health care facilities, which comprise hospitals; and institutions of education, such as schools and universities, as well as hotels and sports arenas. It sells its products primarily to independent dealers, system integrators, and security products distributors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

