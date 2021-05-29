CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,350 over the last three months. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.