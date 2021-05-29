Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 193,623 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

