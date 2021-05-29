Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EC stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 49,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

