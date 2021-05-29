Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of AMD opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

