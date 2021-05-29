Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.74.
Shares of AMD opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
