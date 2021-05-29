Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWCDF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $32.66 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

