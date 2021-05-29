Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading Down 3.9%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) fell 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.62 and last traded at $62.62. 223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 311,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Domo in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Domo by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

