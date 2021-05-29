GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Sells $316,806.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $316,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth about $2,328,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth about $11,836,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

