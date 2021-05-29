Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average is $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,856,000 after purchasing an additional 571,067 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after buying an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $55,483,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

