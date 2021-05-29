Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $334,290.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $538.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.34. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.