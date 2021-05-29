John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $151.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JBT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.80.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.46 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.