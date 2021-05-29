loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 3.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. 1,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 350,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.54.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

