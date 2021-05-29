Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NDAQ opened at $167.46 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $167.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.35.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 11,161.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.