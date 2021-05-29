Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

