Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co raised its position in People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 55.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 264,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.91 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Compass Point upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

