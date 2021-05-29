Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.35 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

