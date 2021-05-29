Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 838,632 shares of company stock valued at $62,428,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.