Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,442 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $678,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,359 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.