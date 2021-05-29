KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KB Home shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, KB Home’s net orders grew 23% for in the fiscal first quarter. The company is expected to benefit from backlog that grew 74% from the prior-year period to $3.69 billion. KB Home has been pursuing a Returns-Focused Growth Plan that is designed to drive revenues and homebuilding operating income margin. Also, robust backlog level and a strong line-up of community openings will help KB Home to generate roughly $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion in housing revenues and operating margin in the range of 11% to 11.8% for fiscal 2021. Notably, earnings estimates have increased over the past 30 days for fiscal 2021 depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s earnings growth potential.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

NYSE:KBH opened at $46.81 on Thursday. KB Home has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 343,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $21,919,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

