Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $88.00.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after buying an additional 268,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.