CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.28 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.