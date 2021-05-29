Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

