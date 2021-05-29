Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 4.5%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.77. 243,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,853,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -167.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,657,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

