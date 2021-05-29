United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 6.3% Higher

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.23. 278,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,322,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

