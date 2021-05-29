Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,717,785 shares.The stock last traded at $138.05 and had previously closed at $126.74.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

