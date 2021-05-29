iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the April 29th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUSB opened at $26.12 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter.

