Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded by Gabelli to Hold

Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 209.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90,086 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

