Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DTCWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $31.80 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

