Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Hold

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

SYBT stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

