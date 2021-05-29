Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTCWY. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $31.80 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

