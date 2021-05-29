Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

