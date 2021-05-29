Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Up 75.3% in May

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the April 29th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,798,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,877,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,198,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,394,617.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,250 shares of company stock worth $859,255 in the last ninety days. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.04. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

