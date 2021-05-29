agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGL. Bank of America initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.63.

NYSE AGL opened at $35.94 on Friday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

