Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,421,318 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,421,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $26,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 1,016,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 973,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 535,863 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

