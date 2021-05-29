Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LI opened at $23.30 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion and a PE ratio of -145.63.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

