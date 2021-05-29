Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,219 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Principal Financial Group worth $26,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 75,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 185,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

