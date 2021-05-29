Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,821 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.55% of BeyondSpring worth $28,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 165,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $10.37 on Friday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $405.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.