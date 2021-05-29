JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $38.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 32.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.