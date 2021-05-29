Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $555,000 Investment in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,591 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $10,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $705.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,581 shares of company stock worth $1,906,454. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

