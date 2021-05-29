Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 114,637 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,637 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Grubhub worth $29,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grubhub by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,811,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,176,000 after buying an additional 178,675 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,220 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 464,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,401,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grubhub by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 810,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,449,538. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.86. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

