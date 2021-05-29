Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Avalara were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avalara by 4,751.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock worth $16,809,383. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVLR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

NYSE AVLR opened at $132.17 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

